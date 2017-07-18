All aboard a fabulous cruise day in Colne

It was plain sailing for these Colne church-goers when they hosted a fabulous Cruise Day last weekend in aid of mission charities.

Approximately 150 passengers came aboard for a day of cruise-ship entertainment - without ever leaving bonnie Colne - to raise more than £470.



They soaked up performances by Pendle Hippodrome musicians, a Blackpool gospel choir and a church duo, indulged in massages provided by Claire Bryne and tried their hand at dance lessons and a Mr & Mrs Quiz.



There also was an exhibition by Primet Community and Walton Lane Art Groups, plus church tours and a chance to climb the church tower.



Organiser Pat Beale, said: “One visitor said she was feeling down, passed the church, came in to see what was going on and stayed all day, going home feeling much better.”



The church is open daily from 10am to noon for tea/coffee, biscuits, conversation or reflection.