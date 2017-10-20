Blooming magical night for florist fans

Magic bloomed for members of Pendle Flower Club during a lovely floral demonstration.
Catherine Baines treated them to an evening of Garden Magic when she made several interesting designs, all with a garden element.
Among the stunning themes were gardens: of stately homes; at night; and by season.
Several lucky winners took home one of her gorgeous designs in a raffle to raise club funds.
In the next meeting, members will be transported to A Winter Wonderland during a Christmas Gala Demonstration given by Derek Armstrong.
Entry is by ticket only and costs £5 for members and £10 for visitors. There will also be a stall by Bluegrass selling hand-painted boxes and cards etc.
