Council's go-ahead for Reedley Road resurfacing

After months of local residents complaining about the appalling state of Reedley Road in Brierfield the Conservative County and Borough Councillors have announced that resurfacing work will start next month.

Due to be completed by Friday, March 17th, the work on the road will be started on Monday, February 13th with funding secured by Conservative County Councillor, Christian Wakeford, in early 2016.

Reedley Road will undergo resurfacing next month. (Google Maps image)

While the Labour-run County Council attempted to siphon some of the funds elsewhere later in the year, this would have meant that only half of the road would have been resurfaced, leading Councillor Wakeford to refuse to accept this position and continued to push for complete funding.

Councillor Wakeford said: “I’m glad that I was able to persuade the County Council to fulfill its promise and make sure that all of the road is resurfaced. Local residents have been suffering for too long because of the state of this road and it’s about time something was done about it.

"I look forward to the work being completed and residents breathing a sigh of relief.”

Councillor Musawar Arshad added: “I want to thank Christian for his hard work making sure that Reedley Road will be resurfaced in its entirety. Throughout the local elections and the recent by-election, this the most single most frequent issue people mentioned to me, so I’m glad that we’ve been able to finally resolve it.”