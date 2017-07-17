Diamond slimmers are shining examples

Life is sparkling for these Pendle residents who have become Diamond Target Members of Barrowford Slimming World.

Geraldine Haigh, Janet Shaw, Dora Hoggarth and Lisa Titchner (all pictured), plus Raymond Buchannon, Brian Drury and Stephen Mortimer became shining examples to the rest of the group by reaching and maintaining their target weight for more than a year.

Raymond Buchannon, Brian Drury and Stephen Mortimer of Barnoldswick Slimming World have reached and maintained their target weight for more than a year. (s)



The women have lost between them an astonishing 10st in 11 years while the men have all together lost 13st 3lb in nine years.



The group, led by Janet Barnes, meets every Wednesday at The Barn, Pendle Heritage Centre. Ring 07791979616 for details.