Everything is coming up rosy for Pendle Flower Club

Club-goers enjoyed a blooming lovely evening last Wednesday when florist Susan Fairhurst revealed all the tools needed to recreate her stunning floral designs.

Her demonstration, The Tool Box, at Pendle Flower Club’s June meeting, was followed by a raffle to raise society funds and several members were delighted to take home a wonderful arrangement.



The club will next welcome Debbie Davis for a demonstration named Through my Garden Gate.



It will take place on Wednesday, July 19th from 7-30pm at The ACE Centre, Cross Street, Nelson.



For more details ring 01282 611467 or 770673.