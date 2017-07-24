Florist wows Pendle Flower Club with round-the-world tale

Have your say

A globe-trotting florist wowed Pendle club-goers with her top tips and journey around the world.

Debbie Davies (pictured) presented her demonstration, Through My Garden Gate, to approximately 50 members of Pendle Flower Club last week.



She showed audiences how she makes a stunning array of floral arrangements from materials in her garden.



She then told of her around-the-world journey from a career as a dancer to a makeup artist and finally as a floral designer.



Several members were lucky enough to take home one of her beautiful creations won in a raffle raising club funds.



A meeting will not take place in August, as a trip to Eaton Hall Garden Open Day has instead been arranged.