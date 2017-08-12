Gear review: Nalgene water bottle

It is thirsty work when you are exercising outdoors. So a good and reliable water bottle is a must.

USA based firm Nalgene has been producing top quality, durable bottles of all shapes and sizes to suit the different sports for more than 50 years. They are dish washer proof and the one tested can hold up to 1000 mls of liquid and was bpa free.

Now Nalgene have gone all trendy and created some bottles with great new colours inspired by nature and getting you ready for autumn.

From clementine,pomegranate, woodsman, aubergine, cerulean to melon ball and olive, these earthy colours will mean there is no chance of you losing your bottle!

Nalgene water bottle, check out prices and availability via www.firstascent.co.uk

Twitter: @EmojiAdventurer