Kit review: Stormsure repair kit

There is nothing worse than being outdoors in the middle of no-where and your equipment or clothing rips.

If you are canny though and carry a tube of Stormsure flexible repair adhesive, you should be just fine. The products are based on the incredibly strong glue.

It's easy to use and highly effective and normally works on exposure to air in around 10 hours or as fast as 20 minutes if mixed with a little moisture.

The secret of its strength is in its sophisticated formulation and flexibility, which means repairs stick to and bend with the fabric, rather than being stiff and working against the material.

Stormsure has been dubbed the most practical and reliable field repair there is and its hard to argue with that!

Stormsure repair kit, for stockist information and latest pricing, check out www.firstascent.co.uk

