Padiham CC stars taking advantage of Burnley Leisure facilities

Burnley Leisure has given Padiham Cricket Club stars Harry Lawson and Brady Barends access to a wide range of facilities on offer at Padiham and St Peter’s leisure centres.

The two professional cricket players, both of whom are overseas pros at the club, were bowled over by the offer of free membership to the sports facilities, at which they are both regular visitors since the start of the new cricket season.

Melbourne-born batsman Harry is the club’s new overseas amateur keen to gain experience in English conditions, while South African Brady - a veteran of over 100 first class, list A, and T20 matches - is in his second year at the club after taking 41 wickets and scoring over 300 runs last year, as well as working with the juniors in the academy.

Garry Stein, Padiham Leisure Centre manager, said: "Burnley Leisure is always keen to support local clubs and athletes in any way we can, so we are very happy to be able to help Harry and Brady.

“Our leisure facilities give them the opportunity to improve their fitness and strength, which will undoubtedly boost their performance on the field as well as help them integrate into the local community,” Garry added.