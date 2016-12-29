Skipton-Colne rail line campaign garners support

After a successful 2016, the Skipton-East Lancs Rail Action Partnership is planning more public meetings to boost their campaign to reopen the Skipton-Colne rail line.

With a Rail Magazine article highlighting the line’s numerous advantages, SELRAP has received support from many, including the Chief Executive of the Skipton Building Society, David Cutter.

According to the article by Paul Stephen, 75% of commuters in Airedale in West Lancashire currently travel by rail while 70% in East Lancashire travel by car due to poor rail connectivity.

Their next meeting will take place at the New Road Community Centre on Monday, January 9th at 7pm.