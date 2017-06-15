Slimmers lose the pounds to raise them

Padiham and Nelson slimmers built up the pounds by losing them when they donated bags of clothing in aid of charity.

As they dropped dress sizes, Slimming World members cleared out their wardrobes and donated their unwanted clothing to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.



“I have been blown away by the members who have donated 150 plus bags from the Padiham and Nelson groups,” said leader Angela Fielden. “After having an amazing year of weight losses there was certainly a lot of slimmed-out-of clothes to donate.



“Everyone is touched by cancer in some way in their life so to be able to help raise money for Cancer Research is something members really embrace.”



With each bag equating approximately £30, the groups have raised more than £4500 towards a £3m. national target as part of The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw.



To find out more, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or head to St John’s parish hall, Padiham, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays or Walton Lane Social Centre, Leeds Road, Nelson, on Thursdays..