Super slimmer Wendy sheds 77lbs in a year

It was the heart-breaking impact of her father’s stroke on her family which motivated a Burnley woman’s amazing weight loss.



Realising her life could take her down the same dangerous path, Wendy Bennett (48) lost a staggering five stone and 7lb in just one year.



And now she’s opening her own Nelson Slimming World group as a consultant.



“Watching other families looking after their loved ones on the stroke unit had such a profound effect on me. I didn’t want my children and grandchildren to have to do the same for me,” she said.



“I know I cannot guarantee this will not happen but I can hold my head high and say I tried to be as healthy as possible. I made the change in order to a part of my family’s life for as long as possible to watch my children and grandchildren live happy and healthy lives.”



Marking exactly one year since embarking on her Slimming World journey at Ightenmount, Wendy will launch her group at The ACE Centre, Nelson, on Monday at 7pm.



“Losing weight has changed my life for the better. Being slimmer has given me the confidence to get out more and enjoy life, to cease every opportunity, instead of hiding away,” she said.



“I am now ready to give back and help others who are ready to start the rest of their lives for the better.”