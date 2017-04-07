Tales of BBC mishaps by radio star

It was a game of guess who last month when a BBC sports commentator told tales of near disaster to Pendleside Probus Club.

Peter Slater, a BBC radio football and cycling commentator, gave a talk detailing mishaps covered up during his life on radio.

His talk, You Don’t Know Who I Am, looked at the familiarity of a voice on the radio and the mystery of the host’s identity - and as he meandered through his career, the penny began to drop for club members.

Peter told of his time as a replacement BBC commentator for the Tour de France: when his plane was delayed, leaving no time to reach the summit of the race’s mountain climb, French TV collegues screened pictures into his hotel room and to simulate the whirring of the helicopter for aerial shots, a microphone was strung up next to an air conditioner!

Pendleside Probus meets twice monthly at St Anne’s Church, Fence. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, April 19th at 10am.