The Natural Therapy Centre, Colne, has moved into new premises offering better facilities and extra treatments.

A purpose-built treatment room to the ground-floor of the new venue has opened to clients.

A range of massages are now available, such as prenatal pregnancy, deep tissue, Swedish and warm bamboo.

Owner Claire Parry combines holistic Chinese, Korean, Western and Ayurveda therapies individually tailored to clients - restorative yoga, reflexology and acupuncture - to help treat conditions like stress, anxiety, poor sleep patterns, vertigo, infertility, alopecia and menopause.

The new location is 3 Primet Hill, Colne, right across from the train station.

For more details please visit www.thentc.co.uk