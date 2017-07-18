10-year-old suffers head injury in collision with car

A 10-year-old boy on a bike has suffered minor head injuries after being involved in a road traffic collision in Nelson.

The incident took place on Holly Street at 7:35pm on July 17th, with police confirming that the boy was indeed hit by a car whilst riding a push bike.

"There was a report of a minor injury in a road traffic collision on Holly Street in Nelson," a police statement read. "A 10-year-old boy on a bike was involved in a collision with a car. There was an ambulance at the scene, with child suffering a head injury."

The vehicle in question was confirmed by authorities to have been a black Ford, while the boy's injuries are thankfully not serious.

"Fortunately, it looks like it was not too serious and it's been classed as a minor injury," the police statement continued.