£17k for signed copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf auctioned in the Ribble Valley

A buyer paid £17,000 for an "extremely rare" signed copy of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf during an auction in Clitheroe this morning.

The blue cloth-covered 1935 edition bears the Nazi dictator's signature on the front fly leaf.

Adolf Hitler's signature in the "extremely rare" signed copy of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf.

Presented to former BBC and Oxford Mail journalist Peter Cadogan during a visit to Munich in the late 1930s, it was sold at Silverwoods auction house on Lincoln Way.

Mein Kampf, which translates as My Struggle, was first published in 1925 and sets out Hitler's political ideology and plans for Germany.

The example sold is thought to be especially rare because Hitler was known to resist signing documents of any kind.