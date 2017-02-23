60-year-old accused of breaching sexual offences prevention order

A 60-year-old Nelson man has appeared before Burnley magistrates, accused of breaching a sexual offences prevention order and making an indecent photograph of a child.

Michael James Guy faces four charges relating to the SOPO - allegedly having unsupervised communication with a 15-year-old on Facebook, failing to present an internet-enabled mobile phone to the police, deleting internet history, and seeking unsupervised communication with a 10-year-old girl on Facebook.

All four charges represent clear breaches of the SOPO, which was imposed in July 2013 at Burnley Crown Court, and under which they are all prohibited.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between last August 1st last year and February 20th. The defendant, of Newfield Drive, did not indicate pleas; his case will be heard at Burnley Crown Court and he was remanded in custody until a hearing there on March 23.