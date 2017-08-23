A bloomin’ good result for Wendy

Everything’s coming up rosy for this floral enthusiast, who scooped three wins in a North-West competition last weekend.

Wendy Graveston, Chairman of Pendle Flower Club, raised her glass in celebration when she took home two first places for her floral designs.

One of which, entitled Hidden Jewels, was even named Best in Show.

Four international judges picked out her work from among nearly 100 entries submitted by professional florists and members of North-West flower clubs.

Wendy now plans to share the secrets to her success in a series of new flower-arranging classes at Asda, Colne, from September.

For more information and an application form, please see the Asda community notice board or visit Pendle Flower Club.

The society’s next meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 20th at The ACE Centre, Cross Street, Nelson, beginning at 7-30pm.