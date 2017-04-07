A cracking Easter canal walk for charity

Teamwork will be the order of the day – or three days – when two colleagues attempt to walk the full length of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Rachael Hitchon and Brenda Birkett, workmates at Hope Technology in Barnoldswick, will walk the eye-watering 128 miles over three days this Easter.

The pair plan to walk around 43 miles each day, starting in Liverpool, in a bid to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

Rachael (28), who works in accounts, said: “Neither of us have done anything like this before, although walking the length of the canal is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“We chose Pendleside Hospice because everyone in the area knows someone associated with the good work they do. We’ve been training since Christmas so my feet are already in shreds! I have a dog so I get out walking quite a bit.”

Brenda (49) from Colne will join Rachael from Barnoldswick in the gruelling 13 hours of walking a day.

Rachael added: “We are going to be doing 43 miles each day on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday and plan to finish in Leeds around 6pm on the Sunday evening.

“We are planning on just a couple of five minute breaks and a 20 minute dinner break each day.

“I have never taken on such a big challenge for charity. My daughter did a 10 mile walk for Pendleside Hospice two years ago when she was 8 and raised quite a lot of money.”

To support the pair you can visit their Justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rachael-Hitchon.