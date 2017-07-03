A pretty muddy challenge for workmates

A group of colleagues played dirty to beat cancer by pitting themselves against the Pretty Mudder challenge.

The women from Burnley business CoolKit took part in the 5K muddy obstacle course that participants can climb over, crawl under, and charge through - at Moor Park in Preston.

Participants included marketing manager Loredana Emmerson, finance manager Gillian Hayes, logistics co-ordinator Charlotte Lee, production manager Alicia Threlfall, business development manager at CVS Refrigeration Colette Mallabourn and daughter Paige.

All the women, who are from the East Lancashire area, had personal reasons for taking part and raising money for Cancer Research UK

So far, they have raised a total of £722.50, thanks to sponsorship from colleagues, suppliers and customers of the Farrington Place business.

Loredana, who is from Burnley, said: "It was a fun day to spend as a team outside of work. We all stuck together and help each other along the course.

"We were absolutely covered in mud by the end of it!

"We'd like to say thank you to CoolKit and CVS Refrigeration for their support, as well as suppliers and customers who were very generous in their donations."

Loredana said she hopes that the group will take part in more charity events throughout the year.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/coolkit-ladies