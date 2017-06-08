A slice of generosity for terror victims

Businesses in Burnley and beyond have been doing their bit to help the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Tenants at the Business First building in Lowerhouse have been baking, buying and eating cake to help raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, run by the Red Cross.

Other Business First centres across the region are running similar sales, with the owners promising to match-fund all the money that's raised.

Georgia-Kaye Berry, Burnley Business Centre manager, said: "The level of support has been brilliant. Tenants have either been baking their own cakes and buns or buying from local shops.

"Sycamore Farm pub, which is opposite our building in Burnley, have also donated. It is a very worthy cause."

The Business First centres, including matched donations, look set to raise around £2,500 towards the fund.