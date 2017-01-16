A very special 30th

A generous Burnley woman sacrificed presents on a special birthday to raise a very grand amount for charity in memory of her dad and stepdad.

Victoria Maclean raied £2,435 in aid of Pendleside Hospice by taking part in the Burnley 10k run and asking friends and family to make donations to the hospice in lieu of gifts for her 30th birthday.

She said: “As I turned 30, two of the most important men in my life, my dad and my stepdad, weren’t there with me to celebrate.

“So in their memory I decided to raise vital funds for Pendleside Hospice – to celebrate life, to celebrate the men who made me who I am and to celebrate the nurses who support families through the hardest times.

“On June 6th last year, I ran the Burnley 10K in memory of my dad and raised an unbelievable £875. Sadly, in September this year my family needed Pendleside’s wonderful services again when my stepdad, Michael George Awty, required end of life care after being diagnosed with mesothelioma a few months earlier.

“He died on September 18th after five days in the hospice. This made me want to raise as much as possible in 2016, so in lieu of gifts for my birthday I asked friends and family to donate to the hospice.

“They will both be forever in my thoughts.”