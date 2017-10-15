Alien invaders headed off by schoolchildren

A primary school was subject to an alien invasion.

But children and staff at Reedley Primary managed to solve the code to break into the alien server room and bring down the invasion.

The drama was all part of a Maths Adventure day at the school when a company called Subject Revolution spent two days taking the pupils on a number adventure including a series of interactive, practical maths challenges full of reasoning and problem solving which required children to work in teams to pass through challenge zones.

These included the story of the alien invasion and another task where the students had to save a hapless prince from being turned into stone by a mean queen.

Chairman of the governors Mr David Leeming they worked alongside the children helping them to crack the codes and solve the puzzles