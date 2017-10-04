All-day drinker attacks three taxi drivers

A football "troublemaker" banned from all matches in the country attacked three Burnley taxi drivers after a day-long drinking session, a court has heard.



Billy Rambadt thumped one cabbie in the face and was initially thought to have broken his nose. He squared up to another and punched him in the side of the neck and also left a third injured and in discomfort for several days after the violence.

The victim Rambadt had hit in the face suffered pain when he prayed after the disorder, following which the defendant described himself as having been a "drunken idiot," the town's magistrates were told.

The scaffolder, who was out celebrating a friend's 21st birthday, had started drinking at 9am - nine hours before the 6pm outburst at a rank on Cross Street. Rambadt, who was with a gang of men, was caught on CCTV footage. He ran off up the road, but was detained by the police.

Rambadt (21) is currently the subject of a three-year football banning order, after police claimed he repeatedly caused problems and was involved in anti-social behaviour at matches.

The defendant, of Holmsley Street in Burnley, admitted three counts of assault by beating - against Abdul Shakoor, Mohammed Aslam, and Mohammed Riaz - on March 11th. He has no previous convictions.

Rambadt was given a four-week curfew between 8pm and 6am, seven days a week. The bench chairwoman, who said he had been "very drunk," added he was of previous good character and had shown remorse. The defendant must pay each victim £50 compensation and has to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said Mr Shakoor, who was stuck in the face, had made a victim impact statement, in which he told how after the incident, he was very wary, especially in the town centre, that something similar might happen.

She added: "He says he had difficulty when praying because the tip of his nose touches the floor and he felt a shooting pain. He has been to hospital."

Mr Dylan Bradshaw, defending, told the hearing Rambadt had just set up home with his partner, a health professional, who had " given him the hard word," after the offences.

The solicitor continued: "He says, 'I accept these taxi drivers were ordinary people trying to make a living and didn't deserve to be treated in this way by a drunken idiot like me'."

Mr Bradshaw said there had been a minor dispute between one of the defendant's group and one of the taxi drivers and he immediately started swinging punches.

The solicitor told the court: "I think drinking at 9am is probably the start of a series of bad choices he made that day."

Mr Bradshaw went on: "He apologises. He understands fully that he should be paying compensation, because he had no right to behave in the way he did. It's an old cliche, but I hope the defendant sees this as a wake-up call. I think he has a promising future, but he has let himself down badly."