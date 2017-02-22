AMBER WARNING: Storm Doris set to batter Lancashire with winds of up to 80mph

The Met Office have upgraded their warning for Lancashire to 'Amber' as storm Doris heads to the UK.

Forecasters are now predicting that parts of Lancashire could be battered by winds of up to 80mph and residents are being warned to prepare for extreme weather.

The updated warning was issued on 22 February and is valid from 6am-8pm on Thursday 23 February.

A Met Office spokesman has advised that damage to buildings, interruptions to power supplies and widespread travel disruption are likely, and there is even a danger of injury from flying debris.

Residents should also be on the look out for trees that may be damaged or blown over, they added.

In a Statement to their website the Met Office says: "There is still some uncertainty about the track of storm Doris, but increasing confidence that there will be widespread disruption across parts of England and Wales.

"Some very strong winds are expected on Thursday in association with storm Doris with gusts of 60-70 mph likely, and 70-80 mph on coasts and hills.

"Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris.

"Trees are also likely to be damaged or blown over. Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday as well as some snow over high ground as the system clears eastwards."

Insurer Aviva have issued the following advice on action you can take to secure your property before the storm arrives

· If possible park the car in a garage, or away from large trees

· If time allows and it is safe to do so check for loose tiles on the roof, secure any weak fencing etc to minimize the risk of causing damage to other parts of your property.

· Safely store or secure any garden furniture, ornaments, bikes or children’s toys/outside play equipment.

· Make sure all doors and windows are closed.