Ambitious plans served with soup to help transform lives in Nelson

A scheme that promises to transform an area of Nelson, and the lives of the people who live there, moves into its second phase this week.

The second "Bradley Soup" event will be held on Wednesday and is an opportunity for people with brilliant ideas to put them into action.

Aimed at local businesses, people pitch their ideas to improve the Bradley area of Nelson as it has been chosen to receive £1M worth of funding through the Big Lottery Fund's Big Local programme.

This gives residents the chance to come up with their own ideas for how they want to see the area where they live improved.

The venue for Wednesday's event is the Grassroots Centre in Leeds Road from 6pm to 8-30pm.

Guests pay £5 on the door, listen to the ideas put forward and then soup is served for supper which gives them the chance to mull over the pitches before voting for their favourite one.

The winner will then be given the money taken on the door to help fund their plan with the promise they will have a progress report within three months.

Ideas to improve the area include everything from training and employment schemes, to tackling anti-social behaviour, creating new community facilities and providing more activities for young people.

The winners of the first round were SafeSpace, a community based group that provides help and support for young people along with accommodation if they are faced with the prospect of homelessness.