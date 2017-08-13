Another stunning shot of the Red Arrows over Clitheroe

If you missed seeing the Red Arrows yesterday, here is a photograph taken by Clitheroe Advertiser reader Lee Birkett that captures them in full flight.

Lee went to Castle View with his family hoping to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows, who were due to fly over the town yesterday afternoon while the food festival was taking place.

And Lee could not have picked a better spot as he captured this stunning image.

Yesterday we published three amazing photographs taken by Zoie Carter-Ingham who also managed to catch Red Arrows from her spot in the town centre.

The Red Arrows are the star attraction at the Blackpool Air Show this weekend.