Aroma restaurant has the sweet smell of success

A Burnley Indian restaurant has picked up a very tasty national award.

Delighted staff at The Aroma in Church Street are celebrating after it was named North West Restaurant of the Year at the English Curry Awards, for the second time.

For owner and respected restaurateur Mr Abdul Majeed, the recognition is the latest in a long line over a career that has spanned nearly four decades.

The proud businessman said: "I am so pleased to win this award again, the second time in three years. Credit goes to all my team at the Aroma. Without them, and of course our loyal customers, we are nothing.

"We went along to the awards ceremony which was held on Monday at the Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester. I had my fingers crossed because we were up against some strong, large restaurants from around the region.

"I was very excited and very chuffed when our name was called out. We will not rest on our laurels though. We will continue to strive to be the best."