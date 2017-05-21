Arrests made after town centre shop drugs raid

Two people have been arrested after a drugs raid in Burnley town centre.

Officers searched shop on Parker Lane after getting tip offs from the public about problems with so-called 'legal highs'.

The action was carried out at 4:30pm on Friday and police found a large stash of drugs inside.

Officers said they also discovered counterfeit clothing and shoes too.

The pair even tried hiding more drugs on their neighbour's roof but a member of the public lent the police his ladder so they could get that down too.

They arrested a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who are both currently on bail.

Town Centre Officer PC Marsden said: "The police , our partner agencies and members of the public work hard to keep the town centre safe, we will not tolerate the selling and distribution of psychoactive substances which can cause significant harm"