Arsonists strike twice in two days in Colne

Arsonists have struck twice in two days, setting fire to a caravan in Colne.

The first time firebugs struck was at 10-20pm on Friday night when the caravan, situated in a car car park in Hawley Street was set alight.

Two fire engines and crews from Colne and Nelson were called to the scene and wore breathing apparatus to put the flames out using a hosereel jet.

There were no casualties.

The van was set on fire again last night just before 4am and crews from the same stations, wearing breathing apparatus, had to use two hosereels to bring the flames under control.