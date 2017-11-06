Art radio is pitch-perfect

A band of Brierfield volunteers are hitting the perfect note by launching the town’s first community art radio station.

Filling the air with the buzz of community spirit, In-Situ will reveal the first sounds of its ISBCA Radio on Monday.

“This radio will be operated, owned, and influenced by the community, and used as a mechanism to share stories, experiences, cultures and knowledge,” said Hussnain Hanif, ISBCA Radio Manager.

“[It will] allow individuals and groups to express their thoughts in their own voice and style.”

There will be a fantastic raft of programmes relevant to the area, benefitting the town’s residents, businesses and organisations and ranging from news and events to art, entertainment and educational shows.

And best of all, it will be run entirely by volunteers and the wider community.

“We are offering free ongoing workshops and training for anyone wishing to participate in the radio,” Hussnain added.

A celebratory launch event on Monday will offer a medley of live radio broadcasting and a special fusion performance and there will be plenty of refreshments available.

The fun kicks off at 5-30pm at Brierfield Library, Colne Road.

For more information, please send an email to Hussnain on haych@in-situ.org.uk