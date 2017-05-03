Auction for Colne home's seaside wall

A Colne care home is fund-raising to help pay for an interactive “wall” designed to help residents with dementia.

Belvedere Manor Care Home will hold an auction on June 1st at the New Life Christian Church as it bids to raise £4,000 to create a tactile stimulating beach scene in its Woodland Suite.

The scene depicts the seaside, so residents can see and hear the seagulls. There are parts to pull and push, each one providing a familiar smell, touch, sound or feeling that residents with dementia will recognise.

Carole Johnson, who owns the Woodend Mining Museum and whose mother is a resident of the home, said: “The wall is another step along the road for the home in an effort to stimulate residents with dementia and involve them in activities.”

The auction will be held from 7pm at the church in West Street.