Award winning author inspires next generation of writers

Award winning and best selling author Edward Trayer inspired primary school children to become writers during a visit to their school.

Trayer, who writes under the name Billy Bob Buttons, was the special guest at Reedley Primary School where he led a series of workshops focusing on developing characters in a novel so they become real for the readers.

The author of the 2014 UK People's Book Prize winner, Trayer also wrote the best selling I Think I Murdered Miss.

He has also written 16 other children's books including the award winning TOR Assassin Hunter and TOR Wolf Rising.

Staff, pupils and parents were all keen to meet the famous author and the queue for his book signing went out of the door.

Adhyan Baksh, who is eight, said: ‘It was a really fun day and he gave us some top tips on how to write a good story."