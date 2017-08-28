Awards for officers in Lancashire Force

Nominations are open for Lord Ferrers Awards 2017 to celebrate the work done by police volunteers in the Lancashire Constabulary.

The Lord Ferrers Awards recognise the outstanding contribution of special constables, police support volunteers and volunteer police cadets.

In 2016, almost 300 nominations were submitted by police forces across England and Wales and for the first time, members of the public could also recommend volunteers.

Policing and Fire Minister, Nick Hurd said: “Policing has a long and proud history of volunteers and the Lord Ferrers Awards are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate their achievements.”

The public have until midnight on September 17th to nominate, which can be done at the Home Office surveys website.