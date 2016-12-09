Awards for the green-fingered

An awards ceremony celebrated the area’s blossoming gardening culture.

Waterside Neighbourhood Action Group awarded certificates to schools and voluntary gardening societies at Colne Town Hall last month.

The Growing Together Community Environmental Awards recognised: Knotts Lane Community Garden; Colne Primet Academy; Primet Schools Out; Primet Community Centre; The Little Theatre; Pendle Support Gardening Group; St Bartholomew’s Gardening Team; Lord Street School; and West Street Community School.

This year saw the launch of the Waterside Daisy Chain Environmental Competition, which encourages residents to garden.

Dent Street won the Best Street Award while gardeners in Burnley Road, Hawley Street, Wood Street and Henry Street took home certificates of merit.

Colne Primet Academy Gardening Club scooped the Community Environmental Cup for its determination to continue gardening despite being the victim of vandalism when seedlings were ruined and equipment was broken earlier in the year.

This new cup is dedicated to the memory of Maureen Arnold who was for many years the secretary of Waterside Neighbourhood Action Group and visited schools and community gardens as part of the Colne in Bloom Green Fingers Competition.