Band profile: Covered in Punk

Covered in Punk are a punk covers band with a bit of a twist.

Bio:

Covered in Punk

Covered in Punk came together largely thanks to the wonders of musical social networking. Lee and Niall, from Whitworth, were looking for a bassist and singer to join a band with the idea of covering well-known popular songs in a punky, upbeat style. Lee summoned the powers of the internet and quickly found Dean from Milnrow and Sal from Burnley lurking in the shadows. They were invited up to the jam room and learned a few songs together to see how things could progress.

Things went very well indeed and in a short space of time, a full set of great covers was pulled together. The set was showcased at Rock to the Hills, Littleborough. It went down an absolute storm, with people of all ages singing and dancing away up at the front of the stage!

In December they went to the studio to record a four track demo EP which they named “Punky Dory”. Upon publishing the EP, gig offers started coming in right away and the band was set rolling in gear.

“Punky Dory” is freely available at www.facebook.com/coveredinpunk. Check it out and give them a ‘like’ to keep up to date with all their latest gigs and news!

Formed:

April 2016

Members:

Sal - Lead vocals

Lee - Guitar & backing vocals

Dean - Bass

Niall - Drums & backing vocals

Influences/style:

Sal - Jim Morrison, Frank Zappa

Lee - NOFX, Lagwagon

Dean - Rush, Tool

Niall - Anti Nowhere League, Judas Priest

Three tracks you would never drop from the setlist:

Comfortably Numb, Big Spender, Starman

Most memorable gig/venue:

Rock to the Hills: a gig on the hills of Littleborough, in a barn! In aid of the charity “Animals in Distress”, this yearly event is a gig with a difference. It certainly makes things interesting when playing a venue surrounded by a donkeys, peacocks, dogs, cats, owls, turtles, etc! A brilliant gig all around.

Future plans:

Covered in Punk aim to get more gigs under their belts, get their name and music out there as much as possible and progress to playing at some festivals. More recording will definitely be on the agenda at some point, too.

Next three gigs:

17/02/17 - The Beach, Hollingworth Lake, Rochdale

19/02/17 - Byerden House, Burnley

31/03/17 - The Flying Horse, Rochdale