Bankers think pink in fight against cancer

Pinky-swear the world will beat cancer - that's the attitude of these Burnley and Nelson bankers joining the nation in a charity mission.

In fact, it made for a bright and rosy sight last Friday when staff at Marsden Building Society's eight branches and principal office teamed up to raise a fabulous £189 for Breast Cancer Now on Wear It Pink Day.

Susan Walne, Branch Manager in Burnley, said: “This was a great way to raise money for a fantastic charity and our staff really enjoyed it too! We’re always delighted with the support we receive from customers for our fund-raising, with many showing their generosity and donating to some fantastic causes."

For more information about the charity, please visit www.breastcancernow.org