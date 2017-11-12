Banned Burnley driver caught behind the wheel

A banned driver caught behind the wheel claimed he thought the disqualification had ended, a court heard.

Ernestas Senulis had been ordered off the road for 20 months for drink-driving but told magistrates he thought it had been 12 months.

Senulis (30) said to "occasionally" work as a bouncer, had been stopped by police, who were investigating him. CCTV showed him driving his company's Mercedes Sprinter van on Hammerton Street in Burnley, the town's justices were told. He had been convicted of excess alcohol in July last year.

The defendant, of Bath Street in Nelson, admitted driving whilst disqualified on September 30th. He was given 100 hours unpaid work and must pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge, and was banned for 10 months.

Senulis, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the court he was currently working at the company for nothing. He said: "Lots of people left because we didn't get paid for quite a few weeks. There are three of us left and we think we will get the money back, fingers crossed."

He said of the offence: "At that time, I was a bit depressed and I thought the ban was 12 months, not 20 months."