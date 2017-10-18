Barrowford apprentice claims national award

A Barrowford training provider is celebrating after one of its apprentices scooped a top award at the National Apprenticeship Awards.

TrainingStation's nominee, Shannon Green - an apprentice for Althams Travel Services - beat off competition from almost 800 entries to make it through to the North West regional final before being named Intermediate Apprentice of the Year.

“We're thrilled but not surprised that Shannon has [won] this coveted award," said Andrea Fielding, Director of TrainingStation, which specialises in providing bespoke training solutions for apprentices and companies across the UK. "She's a shining example of how an apprentice can add value and develop new skills to progress within a business.

“I first started working with her in January 2014 and she has achieved so much in that time, jointly winning the company’s Young Person of the Year that year and more recently the role of Assistant Manager," Andrea added.

“Shannon is now a mentor to the new branch’s new apprentice and has demonstrated excellent leadership skills in guiding and supporting her to ensure she keeps on track with her learning.”

The National Apprenticeship Awards are run by the National Apprenticeship Service and are now in their 14th year. Shannon is now waiting to hear whether she will progress to the national final, which will be held on January 18th, 2018 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Commenting on her win, Shannon said: “I am delighted to have been part of the North West Awards and be named as the Intermediate Apprentice of the Year winner.

"I'm so proud that my career as an apprentice has lead me along an amazing learning journey with TrainingStation and Althams Travel Services, and listening to such inspirational achievements has really confirmed that apprenticeships are an opportunity open to all,” she continued.