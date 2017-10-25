Barrowford bursar retires after 19 years in the job

For St Thomas CE Primary School, the Sherriffs truly leaving town once and for all, with the school’s much-beloved bursar, Vayle Sherriffs, retiring today.

A fixture at St Thomas’ for 19 years, Vayle will be bidding a very fond farewell indeed to pupils and staff alike at the school, located on Wheatley Lane Road in Barrowford, where she has worked since 1998.

“We will all miss her terribly,” said Headteacher, Michelle Wright. “She has been a wonderful member of the team for so long – we can’t imagine school life without her!

“We wish her all the best for a long and happy retirement,” Michelle added the end of an era for the school.

In addition to having worked at St Thomas Primary for just shy of two decades, Mrs Sherriffs has had a much longer association with the local school, with all three of her children being former pupils.

“I was first a parent at the school 29 years ago and, since then, I’ve been a school governor, fundraiser, and French teacher – as well as my role as school bursar,” Vayle said.

“It’s a truly fantastic school with lovely children, parents, and staff, and I have loved every minute of my time here,” she added.

“It has flown by!”