Barrowford Primary's pumpkins star at pub's Halloween events

When challenged to unleash their best spooky pumpkin-carving creations to decorate a local pub, pupils from Barrowford Primary School did not disappoint.

With the talented pupils keen to create ghoulish pumpkins to ensure the Barley Mow looked spell-binding for its Halloween celebrations, Mark Taft, Head of Kitchen Operations at the Seafood Pub Company who own the award-winning pub, challenged pupils to let their imaginations run wild.

The pumpkins were on display at the school’s Halloween disco before Mark named nine-year-old Lewis Weaver’s carved brain pumpkin as the winning design, with 10-year-old Oscar Blackburn and four-year-old Lucas Montgomery efforts earning them runners up places.

Yet others were not left disappointed, as their crafty work was displayed at the Barley Mow throughout its Halloween celebrations.

“Halloween is always a special time of year at the Barley Mow, with our close proximity to Pendle Hill and its historic links to the Pendle Witches,” said Mark. “With Halloween falling on half term this year, it was the perfect excuse to get local school children involved in our events and let them help us decorate the venue.”

Halloween was celebrated with two separate events at the Barley Mow, starting with a Halloween party featuring live music, face painting, and apple bobbing, followed by an evening of trick or treating on the terrace on October 31st.

“It was fantastic to see the children and their families get so excited about the pumpkin carving competition,” said Barrowford School Head Teacher, Rachel Tomlinson. “They looked really spooky on display at our school disco and Lewis was really proud that his handiwork was chosen as the winner by a venue so closely linked to Halloween and the Pendle Witches.”