Barrowford walker raises over £1,400 for Stroke Association in memory of her mum

A Barrowford resident has led a sponsored walk in memory of her mother who passed away from a stroke, raising more than £1,460 for the Stroke Association.

Carole Taylor (49), a local government officer, organised the Taylor Made Cross Bay Walk - an eight mile walk across Morecambe Bay - on Sunday, June 18th to mark 10 years since her mother, Nellie, died after a stroke at the age of 80.

Carole was joined by 24 walkers at the picturesque promenade of Arnside and finishing at Kents Bank near Grange-over-Sands, with the route having covered plenty of panoramic views of the surrounding Lakeland hills and those of Lancashire and Yorkshire.

“It’s been 10 years this year since my mum died from a stroke, so I wanted to organise something special in her memory," said Carole. "My mum lived in Morecambe, so this seemed like a really fitting tribute.

"I chose to raise vital funds for the Stroke Association to help stroke survivors get the treatment they need and the lifelong support they deserve," she added. “It was a brilliant day that I will never forget.

"We had 24 walkers take part in the event, and I’m thrilled with the final amount raised. We even have more walkers who couldn’t make this date who are planning to do the walk later in the year. I’m so grateful to everyone for their support.”

Mikaela Leape, Community and Events Fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “With around 1.2 million people across the UK living with the devastating impact of stroke, it is vital that we have people who can raise funds and help us to conquer stroke.

"We’re really grateful to Carole for organising the sponsored walk in memory of her mum Nellie," Mikaela continued. "The money raised will fund vital research and support for stroke survivors, as well as help to prevent people from having a stroke.”

To sponsor the team at the Taylor Made Cross Bay Walk, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/taylormadecrossbaywalk.