'Beautiful mum' Michelle Kiss laid to rest in heartbreaking funeral

The heartbroken family and friends of Ribble Valley mum Michelle Kiss stood united in their grief at her funeral today after she tragically lost her life in the Manchester Arena terrorist attacks.

Her funeral procession made its way from her home in Whalley to King Street where Michelle's three children, Dylan, 20, Elliot, 17 and Millie, 12, together with their father Tony, walked behind the hearse while local villagers paid their respects.

Husband Tony has paid tribute to his 'beautiful' wife who died in the Manchester terrorist attacks

Hundreds of devastated mourners filled the aisles at St Alban's Catholic Church in Blackburn where the 45-year-old's funeral mass was led by Father Jude Harrison.

Michelle was carried into the church on the shoulders of her sons and her husband as the song 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' was sung by a choir.

An emotional tribute was read out on behalf of Michelle's daughter Millie, who was at the concert with her mother on the night of the attack.

She said: "All our family and friends are missing you so much. You were taken away too soon and should definitely not have been. I can’t even put into words how much you are missed.

The funeral procession in King Street Whalley

"Elvis the dog is missing his treats and his walks with his Mummy and our cat Rocco is wondering what is going on. I ask myself everyday why do the good people get given the worst things.

"Life is going to be so different without my mum by my side. but I am going to remember you mum with your beautiful smile and pretty face and sparkling eyes. You will never ever be forgotten - not by anyone.

"I know we only knew each other for 12 years but it felt like a lifetime. I love you all the way to the moon and back and a billion times more.

"My mum was such a loving wife, a caring mum, fantastic sister, a beloved daughter and the best friend anyone could wish for.

Michelle and Tony were childhood sweethearts

"My mum would sit down and listen to anything that people were saying. She had time for anyone and everyone. Anyone would wish for a friend like my mum.

"I hope life is better where you are now my beautiful angel mum."

Michelle's husband Tony thanked family and friends for the support he had received over the past three weeks in his touching tribute.

He said: "Today we laid my beautiful wife and mother of our three children to rest.

Family was at the heart of everything Michelle did

"We'd like to thank everyone who has supported us over the past few weeks, particularly our close friends and family and the wider community.

"There have been so many offers of help, it's hard to name everyone individually but you all know who you are. You've all helped us grow stronger as a family through this terrible time.

"Michelle was a devoted mother, daughter and sister, and family was at the heart of everything she did.

"She lived for her children and we would really like her memory to live on by helping to support a local childrens' charity - Derian House.

"Please help us make something good come of this situation by supporting this charity that provides so much help to sick children in our area. We know Michelle would think this a very fitting gesture.

"We are now moving slowly forward with the help and love of everyone around us.

Michelle's parents Christine and Mick Thompson helped celebrate Tony and Michelle's wedding in 1995

"Our lives have been changed forever by these horrific events but we are asking people to please choose love, because that's what we as a family are doing now."

In a tribute read out on behalf of the family, Dylan, Elliot and Millie described their mother as their "rock". They said she was the most loving, kind and giving woman and spoke of how she would always go the extra mile."

In the tribute Dylan told how his mother would have wanted them to be happy and Elliot's efforts to find his mother on the night of blast were described as "heroic."

Michelle's parents, Christine and Mick Thompson said: "We will love and miss Michelle for the rest of our lives, and our lives will never be the same without her."

Her sister Nichola said: "Michelle is the best friend and sister anybody could ever ask for. I am so proud of the person she was."

Father Jude Harrison paid tribute to the "loving" mother who spent her life caring for her family and friends.

He said: "Michelle brought so much love and joy into the world and we gave thanks for her life and asked God to welcome her into his kingdom.

"We offered all our love and consolation to the family who are devastated at their loss of such a beautiful lady.

"Our faith is built on a simple belief that love will never die and that Michelle’s memory and her life of goodness will live with us all for ever until we meet her again in Our Father’s home in heaven."

The other 21 victims of the Manchester terrorist attack along with the victims of the London Bridge attack were also prayed for during the service.

The funeral was attended by MP for the Ribble Valley Nigel Evans and representatives of Whalley Parish Council June Brown and Chris Ball.

To make a donation to Derian House Children's Hospice please click here