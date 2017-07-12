Beauty and the Beast: Perfect Padiham performers bring the house down

Up to 85 Padiham pupils have taken to the stage to perform their version of Beauty and the Beast in front of hundreds of parents, relatives, and friends.

Having wowed with their impressive hour-long production performance based on Walt Disney's version, the St Leonards Church of England Primary School students certainly put on the complete show.

Produced by Mr Luke Smith, leader of Year 6, who said: "We took a few liberties but the audience seemed to love it," the show starred Ella Furk as Belle and Jaden Holt as the Beast, with Lacey Grant as Gaston.

"We've been rehearsing for about six weeks but the children worked very hard and performed really well," said Mr Smith, with many of the pupils having also formed a large action-choir with some rousing singing during the performance.

Head teacher, Mrs Beverly Holmes, said: "It was a very impressive production with the children, all 9 to 11 years old, looking to thoroughly enjoy taking part."