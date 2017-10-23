Bernie is top dog!

This year's Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge raised more than £97,000 with a little help from Bernie the St Bernard dog.

For Bernie, who won the Laugh Out Loud Award at a special presentation evening, gave out kisses for £1 at a Hole In Onesie fund-raising golf day organised by Pendle Engineering at Ghyll Golf Club in Barnoldswick.

Bernie

See Friday's Burnley Express and Leader Times Newspapers for a special picture feature of the awards night at Burnley Mechanic s.