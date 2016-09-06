Bidding will be brisk for celebrity silent auction

Dozens of celebrities, including Colne’s own star Olympian Steven Burke, have donated a raft of items for a silent auction to be held on Friday..

The event, which will give bidders a once-in-a-lifetime chance to snap up a rare item, has been organised by members of Foulridge Church.

They have managed to collect an exciting range of more than 100 items including memorabilia donated by former Prime Minister David Cameron, legendary actress Dame Judi Dench, who has sent a signed script from her most recent play The Winter’s Tale. World famous entrepeneur Richard Branson has sent a signed copy of his autobiography.

And there is sure to be plenty bids for a signed GB cycling cap and shirt donated by Steven Burke.

The collection also includes a signed shirt from Hull City Football Club, a signed England Ladies ODI shirt and a range of vouchers from Pendle based restaurants and retailers including a £40 voucher for the Craven Heifer Inn at Kelbrook.

All the money raised from the auction will be donated towards the £1,000 a week costs to keep the church doors open.

The event has been organised by St Michael and All Angels church members Karen Wilkinson and Cath Stead.

Karen said: “The church is a huge part of the local community, but people are often surprised when they hear how much it costs to keep it open.

“Events like this are vital to its future, so we’re delighted to have been sent so many great items.

“We’re inviting everyone to come along, no matter if they belong to a church or not, to bid whatever they want.”

The free event, which is being held in the church in Skipton Road on Friday (September 9th) starts at 3pm and final bids will be placed at 9pm.