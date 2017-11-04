Blaze at Pendle commercial premises

Four fire engines responded to a blaze at commercial premises in Barnoldswick this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the incident that started in fan extractor ducting at commercial premises at Skipton Road, Barnoldswick, at just after 3pm this afternoon.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said that dust on fire in extraction ducting prompted a firefighting response of four fire engines and crews from Barnoldswick, Earby and two from Colne.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus pitched a ladder for access and used two hose reel jets and a dry powder extinguisher to put the fire out.

There were no casualties.