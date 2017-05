Two fire engines were called to a blaze at an industrial building in Barnoldswick yesterday.

The blaze broke out in a grinding machine on the first floor at The Butts just after 5am.

Two engines and crews, from Barnoldswick and Earby, wearing breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to extinguish the flames.

They also used a portable fan unit to extract smoke and heat and a thermal imaging camera to bring the incident to a close.

There were no casualties.