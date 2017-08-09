Blooming great community garden set for official opening

A dream, to create a community garden on an abandoned patch of land in Nelson, has come true after three years of graft by a band of dedicated volunteers.

A VIP opening will be held next week at The Garden Project in Fleet Street which is the brainchild of Bodies in Motion, a charity set up in 2005 by a group of local people who wanted to address the issue of fitness, healtn and well being for people living in Pendle.

The idea for a community focused garden and greenhouse project was born in 2014 and after Pendle Council donated the land volunteers secured funding from a range of agencies including the Lancashire Environmental Fund and Awards for All.

The finished project, which will be officially opened on Tuesday at 6pm, includes several garden plots where local people are growing flowers, fruit and vegetables. The majority of plots were allocated in the first few days and there is now a waiting list.

The site also has a series of poly tunnels, a large storage shed and a meeting centre is being created where Bodies in Motion will host a series of training courses for people to gain qualifications to improve their job prospects.

Lancashire Police, Bradley Big Local and the Tesco Bags for Help scheme are just some of the organisations that have helped to get the project off the ground.

Everyone is welcome to the launch event where there will be a chance to have a look around the project, meet the staff, partner agencies and also reserve a plot.