Blues Festival to return for 2018

Colne Town Council is to forge ahead with plans for the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival to come back to town in 2018.



Acknowledging the huge financial impact the festival had on town this year, councillors have pledged that there will be a 29th instalment of one of the country’s best-loved Blues’ spectacles.

The town council stepped in this year to run the three-day musical extravaganza for the first time.

Previously staged by Pendle Council and the Pendle Leisure Trust, the trust decided that it was no longer financially viable for it to run the event this year.

Councillors recognised the enormous financial impact the Festival had on the local economy and just how well supported the weekend was. The ambition for next year is to deliver a bigger and better event, but at less cost, made possible by having learnt so many things from this first year of delivery.

Artists are now being engaged and it is intended that an improved website and new ticket offer will be available from December, when avid Blues fans can enjoy regular announcements as more and more artistes commit to this great festival.

The 2017 Blues Festival has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Lancashire Small Event Tourism Award and such was the extent of positive feedback and coverage across the country one of the 2017 main partners, Barnfield Construction, has already confirmed support for next year.

Tim Webber, chairman and managing director of Barnfield, said: “We were delighted to see Colne Town Council take on the management of this event and successfully deliver a fantastic event. By committing our support at this very early stage, we hope this will help keep Colne well and truly on the Blues map and are looking forward to working with Colne Town Council next year on making this such a great event for many in and around Colne to enjoy."

Colne Town Councillor Joe Cooney, chairman of the Finance, Employment and Services Committee and also chairman of the Blues Working Group said: “To have Barnfield Construction, not only one of our major local businesses but also a keen supporter of the Blues Festival, on our side so early is just brilliant and is hopefully one of a number of businesses who can add their support to the Festival.

“We have listened to lots of feedback from festival-goers, local residents and our outstanding team of volunteers, who were simply the best over the weekend, and will be making some improvements including launching a limited number of ‘all venue all weekend’ festival tickets in the very near future.”

A limited supply of 2017 festival merchandise is still available for sale and details are available by contacting Naomi Crewe on admin@colnetowncouncil.org.uk.

Any local business considering suporting Colne Town Council should contact Colin Hill on ceo@colnetowncouncil.org.uk.

For future announcements go to www.facebook.com/thegreatbritishrandbfestival to see breaking stories as they emerge and links to purchase tickets.